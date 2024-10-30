‘Commend Us When We Do Good’ – VP Shettima Tells Media

Nigeria’s Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, has stressed the importance of a robust partnership between the government and the media to drive national development, unity, and economic growth.

Speaking during a courtesy visit by the Nigerian Guild of Editors leadership at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Tuesday, Shettima described media leaders as the “crème de la crème and conscience of the nation.”

Shettima emphasized the need to prioritize governance over politics, stating, “Let us work together for the nation. What binds us together supersedes whatever divides us. We are now in the period of governance and not politics.”

He also acknowledged the economic challenges facing the media, pledging government support to sustain quality journalism.

“My heart bleeds for the Nigerian media because of the dwindling economic fortunes they face.

“Be rest assured that we will do whatever it takes to support the media in continuing their work,” Shettima said.

He urged editors to maintain balance and objectivity in their reportage, acting as a watchdog while supporting national development.

Shettima concluded, “When we do good, please commend us. When we are going astray, guide us because we have to salvage this nation; not for our own sake but for the sake of our children and grandchildren.”