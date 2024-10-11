Confusion Hits PDP As Ologunagba’s Faction Names Ahmed Mohammed New Acting National Chairman

A faction of the Peoples Democratic Party, has appointed Ahmed Mohammed as its new Acting National Chairman amid the ongoing crisis in the party.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that the Federal High Court in Abuja, on Friday restrained the National Executive Committee and Board of Trustees of the PDP, from removing Umar Damagum as the Acting National Chairman of the party.

Following the court verdict, the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, announced Mohammed’s appointment in a statement on Friday.

The statement reads: “Following the suspension of His Excellency, Amb. Illiya Damagum as the Acting National Chairman of our great Party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the National Working Committee (NWC) has approved the appointment of Alhaji Yayari Ahmed Mohammed as the Acting National Chairman.

“The appointment which takes immediate effect is pursuant to the provisions of the Constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017)

“The NWC calls on all Organs, leaders, critical stakeholder and members of our great Party to remain focused at this critical time especially as the NWC commences arrangements towards the holding of the Party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting already scheduled for Thursday, 24th October, 2024”.