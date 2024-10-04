Controversial Pastor, Odumeje Reveals Shocking Past As Teenage Armed Robber



Controversial Onitsha-based cleric, Chukwuemeka Ohanaemere, better known as Odumeje, has opened up about his past lifestyle.

In a video sighted on social media, the cleric revealed that he grew up in a dangerous street in Onitsha, Anambra state.

Speaking to congregants, Odumeje said he became involved in armed robbery and terrorism at the age of 14.

According to him, his life changed through the help of his mother, who led him to Christ and helped him find salvation.

His words: “I was born in Onitsha city. No 3, Nnewi street. And I grew up in a dangerous street. I became an armed robber at the age of 14.

“I became a terrorist until Jesus Christ arrest me through the help of my mother to change my life… a destroyer become a saviour.”

Odumeje who has always been in the news for controversial reasons rode to fame owing to what what many described as “unorthodox practices.”

He had warned critics accusing him of using fake powers and advised those who disagree with his teachings to stop spreading falsehoods about him.

“Do not criticise the miracles that Jesus is using me to do because you want to get attention from people. You can never go free,” he said.