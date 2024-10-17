Controversy Trails Portable’s Female Outfit In Latest Video, Teases New Song

Controversial musician Portable has ignited a social media frenzy after sharing a video showcasing his eccentric dance moves while dressed in a bold, pink ensemble.

On his Instagram page on Wednesday, Portable teased an upcoming song, “Don’t Go to Diddy Party,” donning a pink wig, matching top, and mini skirt, embracing an unconventional, feminine aesthetic.

However, the video has drawn criticism from online users, particularly given Portable’s history of criticizing crossdresser Bobrisky.

Portable captioned the post, “Don’t go to DIDDY Party 🔥🔥🔥🔥 Out Soon 🔥🔥🔥” fueling debate about his bold fashion choice and perceived hypocrisy.

See some reactions below…

bankole_colins said: “But why portable come fine as he dey join sisterhood like dis 😂😂😂”

xtrapro_ajikawo remarked: “Be Like You Go Later Go This Diddy’s Parry o 😂”

hiswalkerfresh wrote: “See person wey sing brotherhood 😂😂😂”

@kayodetweet wrote: “Wetin be dis 😂

As a man e no fine, he still no fine as woman”

@01_oluwakayode commented: “He says he should try sisterhood and see how easy it’s been for Bobrisky 🤣🤣”

