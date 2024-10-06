Corps Members’ N77,000 Allowance Delayed Due To Funding – NYSC DG

Brigadier General Yushau Ahmed, Director General of the National Youth Service Corps, has indicated that the recent increase in corps members’ allowances has not been implemented due to a lack of funding.

According to reports, the Federal Government has authorised an increase in the monthly allowance for corps members from N33,000 to N77,000, effective from July 2024.

A National Salaries, Incomes, and Wages Commission letter dated September 25, 2024, and signed by the commission’s chairman, Ekpo Nta, attested the increment, according to a statement released by the NYSC.

Despite the formal declaration, the government did not pay corps members their increased allowance in September.

The NYSC DG told BBC Hausa Service on Saturday that the government has yet to disburse the cash needed to implement the new allowance.

Ahmed also stated that, while NYSC staff salaries were raised four to five months ago, the increase has yet to be implemented.

He said, “Not only corps members, but even our staff members’ salaries were increased about four to five months ago, but this has not yet been implemented. We are hopeful that the new pay will be implemented soon, though the funds have not yet been released to us.”

“The information we have does not specify when the new allowance will be paid, but we have been assured that their monthly allowance has been increased from 29 July 2024.”