Cost Of Governance: “We Can’t Be Fooled, Lead By Example” – Northern Group Tells Tinubu Amid Economic Hardship 

The League of Northern Democrats has tasked President Bola Tinubu to lead by example, following his recent decisions to reduce cost of governance in his administration.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that President Tinubu has been facing heavy criticism due to purchasing of some items.

The group believed that the President can show Nigerians that he truly means well for them by ending flamboyant lifestyle amid hardship facing the people.

Meanwhile, the former governor of Lagos State, in his efforts to reduce the cost of governance, restricted ministerial convoys to three vehicles on Thursday.

Reacting to the development, the Spokesman of the Northern group, Ladan Salihu, on Friday’s edition of Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily, said that Tinubu can do better.

He said: “Look, leadership is all about inspiration. It’s not an inverted pyramid. You have to, by your ways, by your actions, show the led from the best of examples.

“You cannot buy a presidential jet for 170 billion at the going rate and buy a yacht for five billion and do a cost-saving measure. Put together, that is almost half of these expenses. So, it is just merely symbolic.

“When you say you have reduced the ministerial vehicles to three, as a journalist- let me use this word loosely down – I will ask you, ‘What about the remaining vehicles?’” he said.

“Where are they going to be warehoused? Are they going to be kept in the garage? The vehicles are there already.

“They’ve been bought. So, what it means is that if I am a minister and I have 10 vehicles, I’ll keep seven.

“So, we are not, in my opinion, about to see a drastic change in the chain of convoys ministers have.

“Do not expect to see the convoy of a minister with three vehicles. It won’t happen.

“If someone tells me it is going to happen; if somebody tells you it is going to happen, we are just fooling ourselves.”