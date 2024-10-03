Court Bars VIO From Confiscating Vehicles, Imposing Fines

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, has issued a ruling declaring that the Directorate of Road Services, also known as the Vehicle Inspection Office, must put end to confiscating vehicles for road traffic violations.

In a judgment delivered on Wednesday, by Justice Nkeonye Evelyn Maha, stated that the VIO is not legally empowered to seize vehicles or impose harsh sanctions on motorists.

The decision also reduce the powers of the traffic officials, which will offer relief to millions of motorists who have long faced the threat of vehicle confiscation and fines.

In her judgment, Justice Maha said: “VIO are not empowered by any law or statute to stop, impound, confiscate the vehicles of motorists and or impose fines on motorists.”

Subsequently, the judge entered an order of perpetual injunction restraining the VIO and its agents, privies, allies or anybody acting on its behalf from further violating the rights of Nigerians to freedom of movement, presumption of innocence and right to own property without lawful justification.