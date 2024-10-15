Court Fines VeryDarkMan ₦500m, Orders Retraction Of Defamatory Statement Against Falana, Son

The Lagos State High Court has ordered VeryDarkMan, a social media critic, to take down videos and statements that are defamatory of lawyer and human rights activist Femi Falana (SAN) and his son Folarin.

The court also ordered him to pay them N500 million in libel damages, as indicated in the pre-action bundle of the judgement.

On Tuesday, Justice M. O. Idowu issued a decision in suit number. ID/8584/GCM/2024.

Advertisement

READ MORE: Cubana Chief Priest Unveils Luxurious Owerri Hotel, Davido Reacts

The posts that VeryDarkMan posted on his social media pages on September 24, 2024, relating Bobrisky to Falz and his father, he claimed, were damaging to their reputation and libellous.

Dawodu stated, “According to the applicants (Falz and Falana), the defendant (VeryDarkMan) knew these statements (Bobrisky’s claims) were false and untrue but proceeded to publish them to injure their reputation.

“Furthermore, the defamatory statements are still trending on the defendant (VeryDarkMan)’s several online platforms and the injury to their reputation continues as long as the publication remains online.”