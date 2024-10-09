Court Ruling Against VIO In Abuja Not Applicable In Lagos – Transport Commissioner



Lagos State Government has clarified that the recent Federal High Court ruling in Abuja, which prohibits the directorate of road traffic services from stopping, impounding, or fining vehicles, does not apply to Lagos.

In a statement made on Tuesday, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, Lagos State’s Commissioner for Transport, emphasized that the Transport Sector Reform Law of Lagos State (TSRL-2018) grants the Vehicle Inspection Office (VIO) the authority to stop and impound vehicles.

He explained that the ruling, delivered by Justice Evelyn Maha in a case brought forth by human rights attorney Marshal Abubakar, is limited to the jurisdiction of Abuja.

“It is also important to know the rationale of the judgment of Justice Evelyn Maha in the fundamental rights enforcement suit: FHC/ABJ/CS/1695/2023,” he stated.

Osiyemi further elaborated, “The rationale is that there is no law which empowers the VIO in Abuja to stop, impound, seize, or impose fines on motorists, whereas, in Lagos State, there is the Transport Sector Reform Law of Lagos State (TSRL-2018) which dictates; Part II, Section 11-22 of the law to the establishment, duties, and power of VIO in the state. This includes the penalties or fines for traffic violations as outlined in the schedule of the law (violations 1-52). Therefore, the decision of the Federal High Court Abuja on VIO is inapplicable in Lagos State.”

The Commissioner urged motorists in Lagos to remain law-abiding and adhere to the provisions of the transport sector reform law.