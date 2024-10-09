An Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court, Lagos state, has sentenced a headteacher, Benjamin Ogba to two life sentences for defiling two underaged girls.

It was gathered that Justice Abiola Soladoye on Tuesday, held that the prosecution had proven its case beyond doubt to the satisfaction of the court.

She added that the evidence of the defence witnesses was tainted with lies, which did not hold water.

The Judge said: “The convict and his fellow defence witnesses were not truthful and credible in their testimonies, during the trial. Their testimonies were a pack of lies and fell asunder like a pack of cards.

“This serial paedophile, a head teacher, who is expected to teach his students morals, stooped so low and defiled the underage girls. What a shame!

“This irresponsible and randy teacher, who teaches his students nonsense, should be locked away.

“Continuous education and awareness of this issue of sexual menace must be at the forefront of all stakeholders in the administration of justice to advocate the rights of young children.

“The defendant, having been found guilty of the two counts bordering on defilement, is hereby sentenced to life imprisonment on each of the counts.

“The sentencing, will however, run concurrently and his name registered in the Sex Offences Register as maintained by the Lagos State.”