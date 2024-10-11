Court Summons Yahaya Bello Over Alleged Criminal Breach of Trust, Unlawfully Acquired Property



A Federal Capital Territory High Court has summoned former Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, to appear before it on November 14, 2024, over allegations of criminal breach of trust and possession of unlawfully acquired property.

Issued by Justice Maryann E. Anenih, the summons accuses Bello of committing the offences between 2016 and 2023.

The summons, dated October 3, 2024, was made public on Friday via X, through the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Advertisement

“A complaint has been made on behalf of the Federal Republic of Nigeria that you, Yahaya Adoza Bello, sometimes within the year 2016 up until 2023… did commit offences to wit: criminal breach of trust… and having possession or control of property reasonably suspected to have been unlawfully obtained,” the summons reads.

Bello is accused of violating Section 311 of the Penal Code Law, Cap. 89 Laws of Northern Nigeria 1963, and Section 319A for allegedly possessing property suspected to have been obtained through unlawful means.

READ ALSO: N110.4bn Fraud: Court Summons Yahaya Bello To Appear

The EFCC had earlier declared Bello wanted and filed fresh charges against him, accusing him of N110 billion fraud.

The EFCC’s Director of Public Affairs, Wilson Uwujaren, described Bello’s recent visit to the EFCC headquarters as “more of a stunt, not really that he wanted to abide by the rule of law.”

Bello is expected to appear before High Court No. 3, Maitama, at 9 a.m. on November 14.

Also, charges dated September 25, had alleged money laundering offences amounting to N110,446,470,89.00, involving Bello, his nephew Ali Bello, Dauda Suliman, and Abdulsalam Hudu.

The development marks an escalation in the EFCC’s pursuit of Bello, who has been embroiled in controversy surrounding his governance and financial dealings.