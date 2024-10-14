‘Crate Of Eggs Now N10,000 From N1,000’ – Ex-Gov Suswam Laments Economic Hardship

Gabriel Suswam, former Benue State Governor, on Monday, decried Nigeria’s worsening economic crisis, highlighting skyrocketing food prices.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily, Suswam emphasized the struggle Nigerians face.

“A crate of eggs that was less than N1,000 is now N10,000,

“So, it means you and I can’t afford to eat eggs in our houses. I left government almost 10 years ago, and things were manageable.”

Suswam urged President Bola Tinubu to reassess his economic team, calling for an emergency meeting to address the deepening hardship.

“The President should call a meeting, not just on economics.

“People cannot transport themselves to their offices; people cannot afford to feed their families,” he added.

The former Governor’s concerns reflect widespread dissatisfaction with Nigeria’s economic situation, fueling demands for effective solutions.