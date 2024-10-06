Criticizing Matawalle, Ribadu Is Distraction Against Fighting Terrorism – Shehu Sani

Former Senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, has condemned the recent criticism of the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, and the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu.

Sani on Saturday, described it as unnecessary distractions in the fight against banditry and terrorism.

The former lawmaker noted that there has been a significant decrease in banditry and terrorist attacks in the North West and North Central regions.

Recall that the Governor of Zamfara State, Dauda Ahmed and some groups had accused Matawalle of maintaining ties with the bandits plaguing northern State.

However, speaking during a press conference held in Kaduna on Saturday, Sani, while queried critics for not being happy over the success on fight against terrorism.

He said: “Why are some people not happy because bandit leaders are being targeted and eliminated?

“Now that the war against terrorism is turning the tides against bandit leaders in the North West, the CDS Musa, Defence Minister of State Matawalle, NSA Ribadu, and others should remain focused and not distracted.”

“Any person genuinely interested in bringing an end to these evil kidnappers and mass murderers should support the current efforts and encourage them to do more rather than embark on frivolous criticism.