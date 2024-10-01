CSO Gives IGP 14-Days To Arrest Yahaya Bello Amid Corruption Allegation

A civil society organisation, identified as the Centre for Social and Economic Rights, has petitioned the Inspector General of Police, Olukayode Egbetokun, to arrest former Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello.

Recall that on April 18, 2024, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, declared Bello wanted over alleged money laundering, breach of trust, and misappropriation to the tune of N80.2 billion.

Meanwhile, in a press release issued by the executive director of CSER, Nelson Ekujumi, to the public on Tuesday, the group also reminded the IGP that he’s a member of the board of the EFCC and that by virtue of his membership, he’s expected by law,

According to Nelson, failure of the police boss to comply with the request for the arrest of Bello within 14 days and hand him over to either the court or the EFCC, they will be forced to apply for an Order of Mandamus to compel the IGP to perform his statutory obligations.

The group said: “Sir, we deem it fit and most appropriate at this point in time to request that you deploy the resources and the expertise of your office to arrest and bring before a competent law court the immediate past governor of Kogi state, his excellency, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, or upon his arrest, to hand him over to the EFCC for investigation and subsequent arraignment in the court of law.

“That we are aware and it is well known to the public that all attempts by the EFCC and the court to make H. E. Yahaya Bello face justice and answer the allegations against him are being repeatedly frustrated by your men (policemen), who continue to provide security for the former governor, thereby preventing his arrest.

“Sir, it is more embarrassing to us that your good self being the Inspector General of Police and the director-general of the Department of State Security Service (DSS), by law, actually sit on the board of the EFCC.

“Your men have been seen in the full glare of the public not only providing security cover for H.E Yahaya Bello, but also actually preventing the EFCC from arresting him.