Cubana Chief Priest Unveils Luxurious Owerri Hotel, Davido Reacts

Popular Nigerian entrepreneur, Cubana Chief Priest, has showcased his newest business venture, a magnificent hotel in Owerri, Imo state.

The luxurious property, nearing completion, boasts stunning interiors.

Sharing a video tour on social media on Monday, Cubana Chief Priest wrote: “Work In Progress #HotelCp #IheAbata1OfOwerri.”

Superstar singer, Davido, a close friend, congratulated Cubana Chief Priest in the comments section, expressing pride in his achievement: “Proud of u.”

This hotel adds to Cubana Chief Priest’s impressive business portfolio, solidifying his status as a successful entrepreneur.

See some comments on his post:

adesope_shopsydoo said: “By now the Igbo mindset on business should be a secondary school subject and a university course , it might be our only way out of poverty as a nation . Just thought”

city_boy484 wrote: “No matter how hard the country is, I will make it regardless…..”

l.j_deluxe_jewelries commented: “Omooo we should not lie Cubana chief priest dey try sha,so many businesses he’s into,I applaud him👏🏾”

samanthaflorie stated: “The man Dey hustle sha 🙌 He Dey organize him family well, chop life well and invest well too. I pray he lives long with good health. Amen.”

