Customs Intercepts 40ft Container Of Illicit Drugs Worth N1.1bn In Lagos

The Nigeria Customs Service, Apapa Area Command, has intercepted four 40-foot container filled with illicit drugs valued at N1.18 billion, in Lagos State.

It was gathered that the operation, conducted by customs officers at two terminals, on Tuesday, prevented the smuggling of 236,783 bottles of cough syrup containing codeine.

This was disclosed in a statement released on Wednesday by the command’s Public Relations Officer, Usman Abubakar.

He said: “The command has thwarted an attempt to smuggle illicit drugs worth N1.18bn in four 40ft containers.”

Also speaking over the development, the Customs Area Controller in charge of the command, Babatunde Olomu, described the seizures as a result of the service’s zero tolerance for smuggling.

Olomu said: “On the 11th of October 2024, our officers, during a joint examination of a 40ft container with registration number MRKU0377493, discovered prohibited CSP cough syrup in 34,800 bottles.

“The illegal importation was also found to have expired. The smugglers had packed them in 174 cartons, with 200 bottles per carton.

“At Kachicares Resources Terminal, a 40ft container with registration number SUDU8579006, declared to contain kitchen wares, was examined on Tuesday and found to conceal Barcadin cough syrup for throat and chest, with 100ml bottles.”