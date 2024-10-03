Customs Seizes Illicit Drugs Worth N682m At Tincan Port

The Tincan Island Command of the Nigeria Customs Service has intercepted three containers containing 684 packages of Cannabis Indica weighing 341.025kg and valued at N682 million.

Dera Nnadi, the Customs Area Controller in charge of the command, confirmed this on Wednesday while handing over the contraband to National Drug Law Enforcement Agency officials.

He noted that the handover of the contraband was in accordance with existing interagency coordination and the Memorandum of Understanding between the NDLEA and NCS.

Advertisement

He stated that the command intercepted the three containers after receiving actionable intelligence on the probable importation of illicit hazardous substances from one of the source countries.

Nnadi described the seizures, stating that on August 2, 2024, a joint 100% physical examination was done on a 40-foot container with the number MSMU 518030/2, and the examination showed 77 packets of Cannabis Indica weighing 38.5kg.

READ MORE: EFCC Nabs 13 Cybercrime Suspects In Sokoto

“Also, another 100 percent physical examination was conducted on a 40ft container with number MSMU 602957/0 on 8th Aug 2024 and the examination revealed 532 packets of Cannabis Indica weighing 265.025kg.

“Again, a joint 100 per cent physical examination was conducted on a 40ft container with number FSCU 927461/3 on 8th of August 2024 and the examination revealed 75 packets of Cannabis Indica weighing 37.5kg,” Nnadi stated.

The Tincan Island Customs head disclosed that they have started an inquiry with the partner agency, the NDLEA, into the import.

Nnadi pledged that the command, and the NSC in general, would deploy all necessary resources and techniques, as well as work with other security and regulatory authorities, to combat the threat of unlawful importation of illicit and harmful substances.