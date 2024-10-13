Damagum: I’m Not The Only Fayose, Stop Tagging Me With PDP’s Drama, Former Ekiti Gov

The former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, has refuted viral report, claiming that he will be replacing embattled National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Umar Damagum.

Recall that INFORMATION NIGERIA had earlier reported that a faction of the PDP, suspended Damagum and the party’s National Secretary, Samuel Anyanwu, on Friday.

Following the suspension given to the top stakeholders in the party, Fayose’s brother, Isaac Fayose, declared himself the new chairman, announcing the immediate removal of many PDP chieftains.

Reacting to the development, the former governor, in a post shared vial his X account on Saturday night, stated that he is not aspiring to take over the leadership of the main opposition party, or accept any political appointment.

He wrote: “I dissociate myself from media reports linking me with any self-declaration as Chairman of the PDP and suspension of the likes of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Governors Wike, Makinde, etc from the party.

“As of today, Ambassador Umar Damagum is the Chairman of the PDP, and I’m not aspiring to be Chairman of the party.

“It is also important for the public to note that I’m not the only Fayose in Nigeria; there are many others.

“I am Peter Ayodele Fayose. As such, stories not clearly stating my name should be disregarded and treated as stories from any of the many other Fayose’s in Nigeria.

“The public should, therefore, endeavour to read the content of news stories, not just the headlines.

“Most importantly, I’m not part of the drama in the party and will never be. I am also not interested in any political office, either appointed or elective.”