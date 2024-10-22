Dangote Refinery Debunks Fresh Lawsuit Against NNPC, To Withdraw Existing Case

Dangote Petroleum Refinery has clarified reports of a fresh lawsuit against the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited.

The Refinery stated that the case has been ongoing since June and will be withdrawn in January 2025.

According to Anthony Chiejina, Group Chief Branding and Communications Officer, “This is an old issue that started in June and culminated in a matter being filed on September 6, 2024.”

The company emphasized that discussions are underway following President Bola Tinubu’s directive on the Crude Oil and Refined Products Sales in Naira Initiative, approved by the Federal Executive Council.

Chiejina noted on Monday that, “No party has been served with court processes, and there is no intention of doing so. We have agreed to put a halt to the proceedings.”

The company stressed that no orders have been made, and there are no adverse effects on any party.

The dispute revolves around import licenses issued to NNPC and other oil marketers for refined petroleum products already produced by Dangote Refinery.

However, with Nigeria’s recent commencement of crude oil and refined petroleum products sales in naira, the company has made significant progress, rendering the lawsuit moot.