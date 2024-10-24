Dangote Truck Kills Motorcyclist, Injures One In Lagos

A Dangote truck driver has killed a motorcyclist and injured a female passenger at Area B, near Point Road, heading towards Airways in Apapa, Lagos State.

It was gathered that the incident, occurred in the early hours of Wednesday, due to loss of control.

This was disclosed in a statement on Wednesday by the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority Director of Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department, Adebayo Taofiq.

Mr. Taofiq added that the motorcyclist died immediately at the scene.

He said: “The collision, which occurred in the early hours, was a result of the truck driver losing control due to dangerous driving. The truck struck the motorcyclist, who had a female passenger on board.

“Despite the intensity of the crash, LASTMA Officials quickly intervened, rescuing the severely injured passenger and rushed her to Apapa General Hospital for urgent medical attention.

“In coordination with the Area B Police Station, LASTMA officers secured and removed the truck, handing it over to the police for further investigation.

“The LASTMA’s General Manager, Mr. Olalekan Bakare-Oki, issued a strong caution to truck drivers, urging them to observe speed limits and ensure their vehicles undergo regular maintenance before taking to the road.”