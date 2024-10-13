Davido Brings 100 Guys To Fela Shrine To Drink For Free But Didn’t Invite Me To His Wedding – Seun Kuti

Afrobeats musician Seun Kuti has voiced his displeasure at not being invited to Davido and Chioma Rowland’s wedding.

The couple got married in Lagos State on June 25, 2024.

The entertainment industry’s top stars attended the wedding ceremony.

Seun acknowledged his pain during the most recent episode of the “Curiosity Made Me Ask” podcast shared on Instagram Saturday, stating that he was unable to sleep for a week.

He also mentioned Davido’s regular visits to Fela Shrine, where he and his crew would get in for free and consume complimentary drinks.

“I was really pained, it was really painful because Davido comes to shrine everytime. He would drink and would not pay, he would bring in like 100 people and would not pay gate fee,” he said.

“When it was now time for his wedding, I did not get an invitation card. I found it really painful, I did not sleep for like one week.”

Watch speak below…