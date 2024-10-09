Davido Celebrates His Twins’ First Birthday

Nigerian music sensation Davido has taken to social media to mark a milestone in his family, the first birthday of his adorable twins!

Sharing a heartfelt post on X page on Wednesday, Davido expressed gratitude with a simple yet touching caption: “👶👶 +1 Alhamdulillah.”

The twins’ arrival last October brought immense joy to fans worldwide.

This joyful occasion comes a year after the singer faced a devastating loss with the passing of his first child, Ifeanyi.

Davido and his wife, Chioma, welcomed the twins, filling their lives with love and happiness once again.

