Davido, Phyno, Cubana Chief Priest, Others Pay Homage To Olu Of Warri

Nigerian musicians David Adeleke, better known as Davido, and Chibuzor Azubuike, well known as Phyno, were among those who paid a visit to the Olu of Warri palace on Saturday.

The artists, together with famed comedian Ayodeji Makun, aka AY Makun, and celebrity barman Cubana Chief Priest, were in Warri for the much-anticipated “Warri AGAIN” event, which was organised by former Nigeria Football Federation President Amaju Pinnick.

On Saturday, Cubana Chief Priest uploaded photos and videos from their visit to the palace to pay respects to the Olu of Warri on Instagram.

“First time ever in Warri. First stop is at the great palace of the most fresh, smart, detailed, composed, and steezed-up king #oluofwarri OGIANE,” he wrote.

The “Warri Again” event slated for Saturday night follows a disagreement between Davido and Pinnick in October 2023, when Pinnick chastised Davido for failing to satisfy his performance duties at the 19th edition of the ‘Warri Again’ concert, despite having been paid the required amount.

In March 2024, both sides apparently negotiated an out-of-court settlement to resolve the dispute.

