Davido Reveals Why He Met Wizkid Before Releasing ‘Timeless Album’

Afrobeats singer David Adeleke, nicknamed Davido, has revealed that he hung out with his older colleague Ayodeji Balogun, often known as Wizkid, before releasing his Timeless album on March 31, 2023.

He stated that the objective of the hangout was to show their supporters that they were not at odds with one another.

Besides, he wanted a clean album with no controversy.

Advertisement

In a video posted on Instagram by bwetv.ng on Thursday, the Feel crooner revealed he even spoke to an important fan and advised him against getting into a brawl with Wizkid followers.

He stated that no matter what he advises some followers, they ignore him and engage in online confrontations other Essence crooner supporters.

READ MORE: Davido Celebrates His Twins’ First Birthday

“I reached out to one of my fans, Tomiwa. The guy that kind of gets to everybody. I called him and I said, look my album is coming out on Thursday. Please leave all these Wizkid fans. Please don’t fight anybody.”

“I was with Wizkid a couple of days ago and we were not fighting. Don’t fight anybody because I want my album to come out clean, but Tomiwa started fighting and my album leaked two days before the launch. But these fans are amazing as well, they also have positive sides.”

Watch him speak below…