Davido’s Father Shares How He Overcame Government Obstacles To Build $2bn Power Plant In Nigeria

Dr. Adedeji Adeleke, father of popular Nigerian singer Davido, has opened up about the challenges he faced while building his $2 billion power plant, valued at approximately ₦3.418 trillion.

Speaking at a conference in Maryland, USA, on October 15, 2024, the renowned businessman and President of Adeleke University revealed how a government official attempted to thwart the project.

Dr. Adeleke, CEO of Pacific Holdings Limited, shared that the official, whose name he chose not to disclose, tried to ensure the project never materialized. However, he credited his faith in God for the project’s ultimate success.

According to Dr. Adeleke, the official created obstacles during the design and permitting phases, claiming the project was impossible.

Despite this, Dr. Adeleke remained resolute, entrusting the situation to God.

His Chinese business partner, who had invested heavily in the project, was skeptical of Dr. Adeleke’s faith-based approach, stating, “God cannot do it; this is a serious business issue.” However, Dr. Adeleke’s perseverance paid off.

In a surprising turn of events, Dr. Adeleke received a call from the Ministry of Power, inviting him to meet with the minister.

The minister, who was the official’s superior, approved the project while the obstructing official was abroad receiving medical treatment.

Dr. Adeleke’s 1250 megawatts power plant, set to commence operations in January 2025, will be Nigeria’s largest.

His Chinese partner now acknowledges God’s role in the project’s success, often advising Dr. Adeleke to “report any difficulties to God, who has His way of doing things.”

He partly said, “I’m a businessman in Nigeria, I’m in the electricity business I own power plants I generate presently about 15% of the electricity need for Nigeria I have Chinese engineering companies that work for me I’m building almost completed by January by the grace of God my new power plants that will be the biggest plant in Nigeria a 1,250 mega watts power plants will become operational in January. But during the course of the design and getting all the permits we ran into difficult government officials for environmental reasons our permit was denied, a particular government official I had a meeting with told me to my face that this your project will never see the light of the day.”

