Davido’s Logistics Manager, Israel DMW, Celebrates Birthday With Heartfelt Message

Israel DMW, the trusted logistics manager of music sensation Davido, is celebrating another year of life today.

To commemorate his special day, Israel took to Instagram to share stylish photos.

In a heartfelt message, he wished himself a joyous birthday, seeking a day filled with love and festivities.

He wrote, “Wishing myself a very Happy birthday! May this special day of my life be filled with love, celebration. Happy birthday to me! October 4th Juju.”

Israel’s heartfelt post captured the excitement and gratitude that comes with marking another year of life, surrounded by loved ones and well-wishers.

