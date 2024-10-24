D’banj Opens Players’ Recruitment For Football Team, Koko FC

Nigerian music icon, D’banj, has announced an open recruitment for his football team, Koko FC.

The singer took to his X page on Wednesday to invite talented footballers to showcase their skills.

Advertisement

According to D’banj, interested players should upload a one-minute video of their football skills to The Cream platform.

The top-voted players each week will be selected for a physical game, where the final team members will be chosen.

READ MORE: Idris Elba Announces Plans To Move To Africa, Boost Film Industry

He wrote, “Koko FC is now recruiting ⚽ Upload a 1-minute video of your skills on the pitch to The Cream platform. The top voted players each week will be picked, and we’ll meet up on the pitch for a physical game to select the team! Show us what you’ve got! Koko Ah Koko @Koko__Fc OoooSsssHEee 💥”

D’banj’s Koko FC recruitment initiative aims to discover and nurture young football talents.

The singer’s enthusiasm for football is well-known, and this move further solidifies his commitment to promoting sports development in Nigeria.

SEE POST: