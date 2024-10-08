Deji Adeyanju Confirms Speed Darlington’s Arrest Over Burna Boy Petition

Deji Adeyanju, a prominent lawyer and activist, has confirmed the arrest of rapper Speed Darlington, who has been reported missing since Friday.

Adeyanju revealed that the rapper was detained in Lagos and taken to the Force Headquarters in Abuja.

The lawyer, who did not provide details, stated in a series of posts on his X profile on Tuesday that musician Burna Boy had filed a legal complaint, which led to the detention.

Advertisement

He wrote, “We just spent the last 30mins with Speed Darlington and he narrated how he was arrested in Lagos on Friday last week, moved around and eventually brought to Abuja. The petition against him was written by Burna Boy we can confirm.”

READ MORE: Yomi Fabiyi Exposes Threats To Mohbad’s Neighbor, Vows To Uncover Truth

The discovery came just hours after Speed Darlington’s mother accused Burna Boy and his team of being responsible for her son’s disappearance.

Darlington previously questioned the authenticity of Burna Boy’s Grammy prize, linking the musician to the embattled American rapper Diddy.

SEE POST: