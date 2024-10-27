

A 15-year-old girl’s mother, Eunice Asuelie, has been arrested by Delta State police for allegedly forcing her daughter, Esther, into sex trafficking.

According to human rights activist, Ighorhiohwunu Aghogho, Esther was taken to a hotel in Udu Local Government Area, where she was handed over to a suspected sex trafficker.

However, Esther escaped and sought refuge with a classmate’s family in Effurun.

Advertisement

READ ALSO: Delta: Young Lady Found Dead After Visiting Man Met On Dating Site

“The young girl has since been released to the care of the proprietress of Triumphal Model School in Effurun, Magareth Oghuvwu.

“This case highlights the ongoing issue of human trafficking and exploitation in Nigeria,” Aghogho said.

Delta State Police Command spokesperson, Bright Edafe confirmed Asuelie’s detention on Saturdaystating, “The mother is in detention at the police headquarters and we are investigating the whole matter.”