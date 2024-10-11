Delta Police Arrest 34 Kidnappers, Rescue Three Victims, Recover Firearms

Operatives of the Delta State Police command have arrested 34 suspected kidnappers and rescued three abducted victims during a special operation at Ughelli area of the State.

In a statement made available to the public on Friday by the Command’s Spokesman, SP Bright Edafe, disclosed that the operation headed by ASP Julius Robinson, recovered several pieces of ammunition and ransom paid to the suspects.

Edafe added that residents of Ughelli and its environs can now sleep with their eyes closed.

Advertisement

He said: “This is the CP special assignment team (CSP SAT) deployed to Ughelli by CP Olufemi Abaniwonda, headed by ASP Julius Robinson. They have successfully brought calm to Ughelli and its environs.

READ MORE: Nigerian Navy Deactivates 124 Illegal Refineries, Detains 55 Suspects In Niger Delta

“Their achievements since deployment include the recovery of seven AK-47 rifles, recovery of one AK-49 rifle, one G-3 rifle, six pump action guns, 16 Beretta pistols, 88 ammunition, rescue of three kidnapped victims, N5,500,000 ransom and arest of 34 suspected kidnappers.

“This master stroke by CP Olufemi Abaniwonda has indeed made sure that residents in Ughelli, Warri, Sapele, Oghara, and environs sleep with their two eyes closed.”