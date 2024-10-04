Delta Police Nab Two Women For Buying Newborn Baby N2m

The Delta State Police command has announced the arrest of two women for allegedly buying a newborn baby boy at N2 million from a baby-factory in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

It was gathered that the suspects ran out of luck when a commercial motorcycle rider, who overheard their discussion swiftly headed to the police station instead of the agreed destination of the women in the process of delivering the baby.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Bright Edafe, confirmed the incident in a statement on Thursday.

He said one of the suspects identified as Lauretta Akomen, aged 38, bought the baby for N2 million.

The statement reads: “On 1/10/2024, at about 1830hours, a tricycle rider (name withheld) came to Ekpan police station and reported that while he was on his daily commercial operation, four women boarded his tricycle, on reaching Efurrun roundabout, two of them alighted from the tricycle.

“One of the two women who alighted handed over a newborn baby boy to the women left in his tricycle and he heard one of them saying, the balance has been paid while saying that when they get to their destination, they should inform her.

“The tricycle rider smartly diverted the two women; Tessi Ikechukwu, and Lauretta Akomen, and the newborn baby to Ekpan Police Station.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that one of the suspects Lauretta Akomen ‘f’ aged 38yrs bought the baby for the sum of Two Million Naira (#2,000,000) from a traditional home located in Port Harcourt where they harbour teenage girls, and got men to have sex with them till they are pregnant after which they sell the babies to people looking for children.

“The suspect also revealed that she was given a drug which she took for some time to make her look pregnant.

“She later led the DPO CSP Aliyu Shaba and operatives to the house of one Gloria (surname unknown) who acted as an agent between her and the traditional home. Suspects are in custody while a manhunt for the other accomplices is ongoing.”