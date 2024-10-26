Delta: Young Lady Found Dead After Visiting Man Met On Dating Site

“On the 24th of October 2024 at about 0840 hours, the DPO ‘A’ division Asaba received a distress call that the corpse of a young lady was found at DLA Road opposite Falcon Club.

“The DPO CSP Rex Abiodun swiftly mobilized and led police operatives of the division to the scene where the corpse of the lady was found.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that on 22nd October 2024, she told her friend that she was going to see a male friend she met on iHappy dating website.

“She left the house on 22nd October to see the young man at Coka. On the 23rd at about 0730 hours, she called her friend that she was on her way home and that was unfortunately the last time she made any contact only for her corpse to be found the next day.

“The corpse has been deposited at the mortuary awaiting autopsy. The Commissioner of Police Delta State CP Olufemi Abaniwonda assures members of the public particularly the family of the deceased that the Investigation has commenced and also assures them of justice.

“The Commissioner of Police therefore urges young ladies to be mindful of the friends they hang out with and should exercise caution particularly when dealing with people they meet on dating websites and other social media platforms.”