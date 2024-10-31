Despite Wage Increase, Nigerians Are Poorer – Oshiomhole

Former Edo State Governor, Adams Oshiomhole has sounded the alarm on wage exploitation in Nigeria, highlighting its devastating consequences on national security and economic productivity.

Speaking at the National Institute for Security Studies’ (NISS) Distinguished Personality Lecture in Abuja, Oshiomhole highlighted the consequences of inadequate wages, including economic hardship, manipulation, and radicalization of workers.

“Workers face fluctuating salaries and job insecurity, as employers can easily hire and fire employees,” Oshiomhole stated.

He also criticized the minimal support workers receive from trade unions, despite paying union dues, and the historical suppression of workers’ right to organize.

Oshiomhole who advocated for fair wages to boost motivation, efficiency, and economic growth, emphasized the importance of “collective bargaining and the right to strike” in negotiating fair wages and working conditions.

The former Governor also pointed out significant disparities between minimum and maximum wages across sectors, leading to worker dissatisfaction.

He noted that the wealthy often benefit from state protection, while the poor struggle.

“The minimum wage is designed to protect vulnerable workers but is often not enforced.

“Setting minimum wages too high can risk job losses, while setting them too low can lead to exploitation,” he added.

He also highlighted the impact of inflation on workers’ purchasing power.

“Historical comparisons show that many workers are poorer now than in the past, despite nominal wage increases.”