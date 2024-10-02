Diddy Faces Allegations Of Sexual Abuse From 120 Additional Individuals, Nine-Year-Old Boy



An attorney, Tony Buzbee, says he is representing 120 complainants with sexual assault lawsuits against Rapper Sean ‘Diddy‘ Combs, some of which occurred over 20 years.

Recall that the embattled rapper was arrested at a hotel in Manhattan on September 16 over sex trafficking and racketeering charges.

The United States magistrate Judge, Robyn Tarnofsky, ordered that the entertainer be sent to jail while awaiting his trial.

Tarnofsky’s order followed after the Bad Boy Records founder pleaded not guilty to the 14-page federal indictment against him.

The 54-year-old media mogul has been in the public eye since November 2023 after several women, including Cassie Ventura, the rapper’s ex-girlfriend, took him to court, claiming they were sexually assaulted.

Cassie, who is a singer, accused the rapper of rape, abuse, and human trafficking during their 10-year relationship.

Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones, Diddy’s former producer, also filed a lawsuit alleging that the rapper sexually harassed, drugged, and threatened him for over a year.

However, at a press briefing on Tuesday, Texas-based attorney, Buzbee revealed that the 120 accusers were roughly split evenly by gender.

He said the allegations spanned over 30 years and included 25 minors, with one child who was allegedly just 9 when they were victimized.

According to him, the allegations include “violent sexual assault or rape, sexual abuse, facilitated sex with a controlled substance, forced imprisonment, compelling prostitution, sexual misconduct, and sexual abuse of minors.”

Buzbee alleged that the children the rapper abused were “seeking TV or music careers with promises [from Combs] of ‘I’ll make you a star.”

He also encouraged other victims to come out, promising their identities would remain confidential.

His words: “Our law firm has been retained by 120 individuals at this point to pursue cases in civil court against Sean Diddy Combs.

“In this group, it is evenly divided between males and females. There are 60 males and 60 females who have joined us to pursue these claims as plaintiffs.

“In this group, 62 per cent identify as African American, 30 per cent are white and the remainder are Asian.

“The victims are from 25 states; the majority are from California, New York, Georgia, and Florida.

“I want to focus on the age of these victims. When we talk about the age of the victims when the conduct occurred, it is shocking. The youngest victim at the time of occurrence was 9 years old. We have an individual who was 14 years old. We have one who was 15. 25 of the 120 victims who are plaintiffs in these cases were minors at the time of the acts complained of.

“The conduct occurred in a space of 25 years.

“The acts complained of occurred in New York – Manhattan, and Athens, California. Occurred during parties, after parties, album parties, New Year’s Eve parties, 4th of July parties, puppy parties, white parties, and auditions.”

Buzbee said drugs were found in the blood system of the plaintiffs after medical examinations, adding that “the common one is Xylazine.”

The lawyer said all cases will be filed separately and according to the location of the incidents.