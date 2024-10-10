Dismissed Female Soldier Appeals To Army Chief To Review Sexual Harassment Investigation, Alleges Interference

Former Nigerian soldier, Ruth Ogunleye, has appealed to Chief of Army Staff, Taoreed Lagbaja to review the investigation that led to her dismissal.

In a TikTok video, Ogunleye apologized for earlier comments against Lagbaja, saying: “I’m very sorry from the depth of my heart. Have mercy on me for disrespecting you. Forgive me.”

Ogunleye expressed concerns that someone tampered with the investigation outcome, affecting her reputation, stating: “I feel someone somewhere tampered with the results.”

She was dismissed after accusing Colonel Ishiaku Abdulkareem of sexual harassment and intimidation.

An investigation by the Nigerian Army Corps of Military Police cleared Abdulkareem.

Army spokesperson, Onyema Nwachukwu stated that Ogunleye was recommended for discharge on medical grounds in 2022 due to worsening mental health.

“This has to do with my reputation and name. It is not good for one to be stigmatised. Stigma can lead to people to death,” Ogunleye said.

Despite not serving 10 years, Ogunleye will receive a 50% monthly pension for life.