‘Divorce With Ben Affleck Almost Took Me Out’ – Jennifer Lopez Opens Up

Jennifer Lopez, an American singer and actress, has spoken out about her painful second separation with her ex-husband, Ben Affleck.

The 55-year-old musician recently filed for divorce after only two years of marriage and their second attempt to reconcile after splitting up in 2004.

The pair separated in April, and the singer filed for divorce on August 20, which also marked their two-year wedding anniversary.

Advertisement

The Bronx-born pop diva spoke with comedian Nikki Glaser for Interview Magazine, which was published on Wednesday.

READ MORE: Cissy, Whitney Houston’s Mother, Grammy-Winning Singer, Dies At 91

She said she has no regrets: “Not one second. That doesn’t mean it didn’t almost take me out for good. It almost did.

“But now, on the other side of it, I think to myself, ‘Fuck, that is exactly what I needed. Thank you, god. I’m sorry it took me so long. I’m sorry that you had to do this to me so many times.

“I should have learned it two or three times ago. I get it. You had to hit me really hard over the head with a fucking sledgehammer. You dropped the house on me. Don’t have to do it again.’”