Don Jazzy Appoints New President At Mavin Records

Renowned music executive Don Jazzy has made a significant move by announcing Tega Oghenejobo’s as the President and Chief Operating Officer (COO) of his label, Mavin Records.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, Don Jazzy praised Tega’s exceptional leadership skills, citing him as one of his most brilliant discoveries.

Advertisement

He highlighted Tega’s dedication to nurturing talent, building teams, and driving Mavin’s growth, which has been relentless in shaping the future of African music.

Tega’s new role will oversee Mavin’s operations, fostering sustainable careers for artists and driving company success.

According to Don Jazzy, Tega’s appointment ensures Mavin will continue to break new ground and achieve bigger milestones.

READ MORE: Mr. Macaroni Calls Out Nigerian Politicians Over Disregard For Citizens

He wrote, “I’m proud to announce Tega’s expanded role as President and COO of Mavin. I am often praised for being able to spot and raise superstars, but I can proudly say the most genius thing I have done in my life was being able to spot the passion and resilience in Tega. From the early days, I’ve watched him be curious about the business, build teams, develop executives, and ensure our talents have sustainable careers from the start. His commitment to growing Mavin and shaping the future of African music has been relentless, and I’m confident that with him in this role, we’ll continue to break new ground and achieve even bigger milestones for our artists and company. Congratulations @tegamavin”.

SEE POST: