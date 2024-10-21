“Don’t Blame Us Alone For Grid Collapses” – TCN



The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has clarified that it’s not solely responsible for the country’s recurring national grid collapses.

In an interview with Channels Television’s ‘Sunday Politics,’ TCN Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Sule Abdulaziz explained that system failures can stem from generation, transmission, or distribution issues.

“TCN is in charge of the grid, but if there’s a system collapse, it doesn’t mean all problems are from TCN.

“It can be from generation, transmission, or distribution. We must investigate to determine the cause,” Abdulaziz said.

Abdulaziz noted that the national electricity grid collapse on October 19 was the eighth incident in 2024 and the third within a week. However, he corrected reports of a Tuesday collapse, stating it was a setback during restoration.

The TCN CEO acknowledged the need for improvement, citing progress since 2015.

“We spent over one and a half years without a grid collapse from 2022.

“We’re doing our best, but we must do more,” he said.

Abdulaziz emphasized the transmission system’s need for significant investment, citing decades-old equipment.

“Continuous investment is necessary.

“We build new substations, replace outdated parts, and schedule annual maintenance using internally generated revenue,” he added.

While TCN strives to upgrade its infrastructure, Abdulaziz cautioned that simultaneous upgrades are impractical.