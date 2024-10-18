“Don’t Just Use Me To Motivate Your Signees, Bless Me” – Portable To Don Jazzy

Portable, a controversial musician, has publicly requested financial assistance from Don Jazzy, the founder of Mavin Records.

The singer’s request came after activist VeryDarkMan stated that Don Jazzy gave N100 million to his newly formed non-governmental organisation (NGO).

Portable criticised VeryDarkMan in a video posted on his Instagram page on Thursday, claiming the activist is “fighting for himself, not Nigeria”.

He then begged the music producer to help him financially rather than simply utilising his achievement to push Mavin Records signees.

The musician claimed he contacted Don Jazzy on Instagram but received no answer.

“My fans, do not let them deceive you. Someone who said he is fighting for Nigeria is actually fighting for himself. That is why I am fighting for myself. My fans please ask them to send me money too,” he said.

“I am less privileged and I also bless the less privileged. Do not send money to an unfortunate person, send money to a fortunate person. Don Jazzy, do not use me to motivate your signees, bless me, help me. I need help.

“Do not use me to motivate your signees saying ‘can you not see the way Portable is doing’ and you did not help Portable. I message you on Instagram, you did not reply and you are using me to motivate. Please do not use me to motivate only, help me. Send millions to me too.”

Watch him speak below…