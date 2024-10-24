Don’t Use Our Money To Develop Other Regions – Edwin Clark Slams Tinubu Over Scrapping Of Niger Delta Ministry

South-South leader, Edwin Clark, has berated President Bola Tinubu for scrapping the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, saying the people of the region will not take it.

The elder statesman argued that there is no basis for Tinubu to scrap the Ministry, alleging that his plan is to use the money from the region develop other regions of the country.

Recall that President Tinubu and the Federal Executive Council, scrapped the ministry, including Ministry of Sports Development on Wednesday.

Reacting to the development, Chief Clark noted that Tinubu has no good plans for the people of the Niger Delta.

He added that the late President, Umaru Yar’Adua created the ministry for the development of the zone and to ensure permanent peace as well as to put end in pipeline vandalisation.

Clark said: “What I have noted so far is that there is no basis for scrapping it. Yar’Adua had a clear purpose to address the security situation in the Niger Delta, which led to the creation of the ministry to focus on the development of that area. We have been working for some time now, managing our commissions.

“Why would you take over a ministry without any development plans, funding, or concrete actions? Even the East-West Road, which was meant to be under the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, is not being addressed; it has been handed back to the Ministry of Works.

“What I’m saying is that the federal government lacks special arrangements for this. When I saw that every region was establishing its development centres or commissions, I anticipated these issues would arise.”