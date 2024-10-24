D’Prince Launches NGO On Birthday, Focuses On Empowering Humanity

Nigerian musician D’Prince, also known as Omoba, celebrated his birthday on Wednesday, October 23, 2024, by launching his non-governmental organization, the Charles Enebeli Foundation.

This foundation, established in his name, aims to create meaningful change and empower humanity.

On Instagram, D’Prince shared his vision for the foundation, emphasizing its mission to empower humanity and make a lasting impact.

He noted that giving back isn’t solely about wealth, but about caring and sparking positive change through small acts of kindness.

He wrote, “Today isn’t just my birthday, it’s the start of a new chapter. As I reflect on these blissful years, I’ve learned that giving isn’t about how much we have but how much we care. Even the smallest kindness can spark change in ways we may never see.

“This new dawn feels especially meaningful because it marks the birth of something bigger than myself—The Charles Enebeli Foundation @charlesenebelifoundation —a dream born from my desire to give back, empower humanity, and change lives. Here’s to new beginnings, a life of purpose, and uplifting humanity!”

