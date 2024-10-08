Dr SID Abandons Music, Relocates To U.S After Finding Job

Nigerian singer, Sidney Onoriode Esiri, popularly known as Dr Sid has officially retired from the music industry, embracing a new life in Houston, Texas, United States.

Dr. Sid opened up in a recent interview shared on X Monday about his decision to relocate abroad.

When asked about the reason behind his move, he cited he got a remote job in New York and that he chose to live in Houston Texas because his best friend lives there.

While speaking he said, “I live in Houston Texas in the United States, last year because I got a job with a company in New York and they offered me opportunity to move to the states and work remotely in any state I’m choosing and I found Houston because my best friend lives here so Houston Texas was my choice.”

Speaking further, he said, “I’m working on gaming and tournaments and game development and education training for last year and half, I think right now I’m in my entrepreneur business strategy phase, I like to take ideas and bring them into provision and driving businesses I’m also right now working on my second film we are still rapping up the script, I still create content, I still stream live unto which I still do business consulting for other people.”

Watch him speak below…