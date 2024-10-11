Driver Bags 15 Years Jail Term For Killing Traffic Officer In Kano

A Kano State High Court has sentenced one Kassim Hussain to 15 years in prison, for killing a Road Traffic Agency officer, Tijjani Adamu Gambo in the State.

It was gathered that Adamu, was knocked down by the suspect, on October 29, 2021, at Airport Road, opposite Eldorado Cinema in Nassarawa Local Government Area.

INFOMATION NIGERIA reports that the court also imposed a fine of N500,000, with an additional five-year jail term if Kassim fails to pay the fine.

Delivering her judgment on Wednesday, Justice Maryam Sabo, ruled that the sentences will run concurrently and commence from the date the suspect was arrested.

The charge stated that he intentionally struck Gambo with his car to evade arrest and prevent the removal of his licence plate.

The charge reads: “That you, Kassim Hussain, 27, on or about the 29th of October 2021 at about 10:00 hours at Airport Road, opposite Eldorado Cinema in Nassarawa Local Government Area, within the Judicial Division of this Honourable Court, committed culpable homicide with death, in that you caused the death of one Tijjani Adamu Gambo, a Kano Road Traffic Agency (KAROTA) personnel who was on duty, by doing an act to wit, you knocked him down and ran over him with your car in order to prevent him from removing your licence plate or taking you to their office. And thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 221 of the Penal Code (CAP 105) Laws of Kano State 1991.”

To support their case, the prosecution called five witnesses and submitted various exhibits, including a medical certificate, photographs of the deceased, and statements recorded during the investigation.

The court convicted and accordingly sentenced Kassim under Section 224 of the Penal Code, not punishable with death.