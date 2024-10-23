A yet to be identified driver has been kiilled in the Lotto area of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway after his white Mazda bus rammed into a moving Dangote truck.

It was gathered that the driver, who was the only one in the bus, loaded with bags of potatoes, was heading to Lagos when the incident occurred on Wednesday.

Some eyewitnesses attributed the accident to over speed and loss of control.

Meanwhile, the Public Relations Officer of the Ogun State Traffic Enforcement and Compliance Agency, Babatunde Akinbiyi, in a statement on Wednesday, said that the development maybe caused by fatigue.

He said: “Eyewitness accounts indicate that the driver was speeding and most likely dozed off.

“The Mazda bus, fully loaded with potatoes, was en route to Lagos for early morning delivery.

“Sadly, he lost control and rammed into a moving Dangote truck from behind. The driver died on the spot, having been trapped in the wreckage before he was eventually extricated.

“We once again admonish drivers to avoid night travels and excessive speeding, as these contribute to avoidable road fatalities.”