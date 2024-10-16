DSS: Akpabio Denies There’s Plot To Impeach Him

Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, has denied report claiming that the Department of State Services, took over the National Assembly premises to stop an alleged impeachment plot against him.

Akpabio stated that members of the upper chamber are united, adding that there is no plan to impeach him.

Speaking at the Senate on Wednesday, the former governor of Akwa Ibom, dismissed the purported report, saying that it’s a fake news from paid agents.

He said: “They said DSS has surrounded the national assembly to possibly stop the impeachment of principal officers.

“And we are here, sitting down and doing our work, very peacefully oblivious of the mischief that is going on behind us.

“There is no limit to social media. We are sitting down here doing our work peacefully oblivious of the mischief.

“I understand that they are being paid if they have a lot of traffic, but I hope the public is aware that this is total fake news.

“The fake news is hereby referred to the committee on special duties and should report back to the Senate in 24 hours.

“It is part of what we pass through on a daily basis. You see that they use AI to inject something to turn it around in order to drive traffic. I understand that they are being paid by YouTube, If they have a lot of traffic.

“And that the chamber is very stable. And the issue of impeachment does not come in. So, Kaka, please investigate and report back to us as soon as practicable.”