DSS Seeks N5.5bn Damages From SERAP For Office Invasion Claim



The Department of State Services (DSS) has taken legal action against the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP), seeking substantial damages for alleged defamatory statements.

The DSS claimed SERAP’s accusation that its agents “unlawfully occupied” its Abuja office, tarnished its reputation and that of two officials, Sarah John and Gabriel Ogundele.

“We were surprised by SERAP’s allegations, as our visit was a routine investigation aimed at establishing relations with its new leadership.

Advertisement

“Our officials were met with hospitality, and the staff promised to inform management,” said the DSS.

The agency described SERAP’s allegations as “malicious” and reaffirmed its commitment to professionalism.

In the suit filed on October 17, the DSS seeks N5 billion in damages, 10% interest, and N50 million in costs.

READ ALSO: Court Orders DSS DG To Grant Nnamdi Kanu Access To Lawyers Or Face Jail

The DSS also demands a public apology via SERAP’s website, social media, and major newspapers and television stations.

SERAP’s Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare, is listed as a defendant alongside the organization, even as the case awaits scheduling for a hearing.

“The defendants’ libelous statements have caused irreparable damage to our reputation.

“We pray the court directs SERAP to pay the sum of N5 billion as damages,” the DSS stated.

The DSS further requested the court to order SERAP to pay interest on the judgment sum and costs of the lawsuit.

The lawsuit marks an escalation in the dispute between the DSS and SERAP, with the outcome potentially setting a precedent for free speech and government accountability.