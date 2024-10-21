Ebonyi: Two Die In Catering School Gas Explosion

Two people have been killed in the recent gas explosion in Ebonyi, according to Robinson Onoh, chief medical director of the Alex Ekwueme Federal Teaching Hospital (AE-FETHA), Abakaliki.

On October 17, the incident occurred in the Orokeonuoha community of the state’s Ebonyi Local Government Area at a catering school known as “Good Shepherd Catering School.”

Ten girls undergoing training at the school were initially admitted to AE-FETHA.

Advertisement

On Sunday, Mr. Onoh confirmed to reporters that two of the 10 students burned in the gas explosion passed away due to their injuries.

The chief medical director stated that medical personnel had been on the ground to guarantee that no more deaths were registered.

“Both nurses, plastic surgeons, anaesthetist team, internal medicine and respiratory team and management are on ground to do the needful.

“We lost two already; one on arrival, and yesterday, October 19, we lost another, making it two deaths. Our team is on ground to make sure we do not lose another person,” he said.

Mr. Onoh said that the main issues were inhalation and saver dressing foam.

READ MORE: Mr. Macaroni Honors Slain Journalist Pelumi Onifade On EndSARS Fourth Anniversary

“Inhalation is a result of accumulation of smoke from burns; it is part of the burns affecting their breathing; we have been able to separate them.

“The saver dressing foam reduces the frequency of dressing and healing process faster.

“The inhalation is a big challenge; burns can be managed, but once there is an inhalation component, it becomes a problem.

“Saver dressing foam is quite expensive; it is not available here; we had to get this from Enugu State,” he said.

The medical expert urged the state government, led by Governor Francis Nwifuru, to help the hospital provide medical care to the patients.

“We are also calling on the wife of the governor, Mrs Mary-Maudline Nwifuru, to support and also medical organisations and philanthropists to help,” he said.

Mr Onoh also praised the administration, reverend sisters, and priests at the cooking school for their concern for delivering care.

Augustine Nwokoku, a victim’s father and a member of the state House of Assembly, praised the medical team and school administration’s collaboration to guarantee the hospitalised pupils were cared for.