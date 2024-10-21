Edo: Avoid Confrontations With Traditional Leaders – Shaibu Advises Okpebholo, Others

Reinstated Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu, has issued warning to newly elected leaders in the State to avoid any confrontation with traditional institutions.

Shaibu led this out while delivering a speech at the 8th commemorative service of the Oba of Benin, in Benin, the State’s capital, saying that power is transient.

He urged the Governor-elect, Monday Okpebholo to work in harmony with the traditional institution after he is sworn in on November 12 to ensure success.

Shaibu said: “My advice to elected leaders is to desist from having confrontations with traditional institutions, as power is transient.

“The reason I need to speak from the heart is that there are lessons that need to be learnt every day. I will start with just one. By midnight on November 11, I will become a former deputy governor.

“Eight years ago, after the coronation of our Royal Majesty, we were sworn in. So, the deputy governor is going, but our Oba remains. It is a lesson for all of us.

“You can never know, no matter how highly placed you are; don’t try to tamper with or adjust anything regarding the traditional institution, not even the Oba of Benin. All of us, not just me, are very proud of you when we go out there.

“There are two kingdoms in the world: the Benin Kingdom and others. But when we want to help them adjust, we refer to them as the Benin Kingdom and the United Kingdom. And that is the truth.

“Philip Shaibu and others will be former elected officials by November 12. Our Oba remains. It’s a lesson for all of us. And to the incoming governor, my brother and Oba’s son, Senator Monday Okpebholo, I also want to pass this message to him.”