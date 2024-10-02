Edo Guber: Angry PDP Supporters Storm INEC Office, Demand Reversal Of Results

Some angry supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party, in Edo State, have stormed the office of the Independent National Electoral Commission in Benin City, protesting against the victory of All Progressive Congress.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the agitators were spotted with placards, on Wednesday, calling out INEC to reverse the results of the September 21, 2024 governorship election in the state.

The demonstrators also insisted that the PDP candidate, Asue Ighodalo, was the rightful winner of the poll, not Okpebholo.

Recall that INEC had announced that Monday Okpebholo, secured 291,667 votes, defeating Ighodalo, who garnered 247,274 votes, while Olumide Akpata of the Labour Party, came in distant third with 22,763 votes.

But Ighodalo and Akpata faulted the election, alleging vote buying by the APC, an allegation the winning party has denied.

Meanwhile, the PDP candidate, vowed to challenge the outcome of the election in court, maintaining that the will of the people was subverted.