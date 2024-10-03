Following the just concluded governorship election in Edo state, the Peoples Democratic Party has claimed that there are many evidences to prove that the party won the state gubernatorial poll.

The state PDP chairman, Anthony Aziegbemi, during a protest at the Independence National Electoral Commission, in Benin on Wednesday, insisted that the ballot was marred with irregularities.

Aziegbemi called on INEC to declare Asue Ighodalo as the rightful winner, accusing the commission of allegedly manipulating the results of certain local governments in favor of All Progressive Congress.

Advertisement

READ MORE: Edo Guber: Angry PDP Supporters Storm INEC Office, Demand Reversal Of Results

He said: “We thank everyone for joining this journey to reclaim our stolen mandate, which was subverted by both the police and INEC.

“If we had lost in a free and fair contest, we would have congratulated them, but they stole our mandate. Therefore, we cannot congratulate them.

“This is Nigeria; we will not allow our victory to be stolen. We are confident that the overwhelming evidence we will present will help recover our mandate.”